Next Article

The CNG bike will take design cues from the Dominar range

Bajaj Auto's first-ever CNG bike to debut in June

By Pradnesh Naik 10:01 am Mar 23, 202410:01 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto, a prominent Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, has revealed plans to launch its inaugural compressed natural gas (CNG) powered motorcycle in June this year. The news was shared by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. This forthcoming CNG bike, tentatively called the Bruzer, has been sighted several times during its testing phase, near the bikemaker's facility in Chakan, Pune, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Here's what we expect from the revolutionary offering.

Purpose

Bajaj's CNG bike will cater to long-distance commuters

The Bruzer is anticipated to attract buyers who frequently travel long distances and are impacted by soaring petrol prices. The bike's design will cleverly integrate a CNG tank, evoking images of an ADV-style offering with an oversized petrol tank. It will boast an all-LED lighting setup, along with a large digital instrument panel. The motorcycle would likely roll on designer alloy wheels.

Specifications

Features and design of Bajaj's CNG bike

The engine capacity of the Bajaj CNG bike is projected to range between 110cc and 125cc. The bike will showcase an engine designed like a sloper to prevent heat from reaching the tank. Additional design features will encompass a reinforced handlebar with handguards, centrally positioned footpegs, a compact engine guard, a belly pan, a single-piece grab rail, and a slightly elevated stubby exhaust.

Information

The CNG bike will primarily rival the Hero Splendor Plus

The Bajaj CNG bike is projected to be priced at around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom). Despite being the first CNG bike in India, it is likely to face competition from the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Radeon, and Honda Shine 100 in our market.