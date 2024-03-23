Bajaj Auto's first-ever CNG bike to debut in June
Bajaj Auto, a prominent Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, has revealed plans to launch its inaugural compressed natural gas (CNG) powered motorcycle in June this year. The news was shared by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. This forthcoming CNG bike, tentatively called the Bruzer, has been sighted several times during its testing phase, near the bikemaker's facility in Chakan, Pune, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Here's what we expect from the revolutionary offering.
Bajaj's CNG bike will cater to long-distance commuters
The Bruzer is anticipated to attract buyers who frequently travel long distances and are impacted by soaring petrol prices. The bike's design will cleverly integrate a CNG tank, evoking images of an ADV-style offering with an oversized petrol tank. It will boast an all-LED lighting setup, along with a large digital instrument panel. The motorcycle would likely roll on designer alloy wheels.
Features and design of Bajaj's CNG bike
The engine capacity of the Bajaj CNG bike is projected to range between 110cc and 125cc. The bike will showcase an engine designed like a sloper to prevent heat from reaching the tank. Additional design features will encompass a reinforced handlebar with handguards, centrally positioned footpegs, a compact engine guard, a belly pan, a single-piece grab rail, and a slightly elevated stubby exhaust.
The CNG bike will primarily rival the Hero Splendor Plus
The Bajaj CNG bike is projected to be priced at around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom). Despite being the first CNG bike in India, it is likely to face competition from the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Radeon, and Honda Shine 100 in our market.