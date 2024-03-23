Next Article

The sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo rolls on larger 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen confirms future revival possibility of Polo moniker in India

By Pradnesh Naik 09:39 am Mar 23, 202409:39 am

What's the story Volkswagen's best-selling car in India, the Polo, ceased production in 2022 due to dwindling sales and stiff competition from more feature-packed rivals. Despite its halt, the hatchback remains a favorite among car enthusiasts who are keen to learn about the company's plans for a possible revival. At the Annual Brand Conference 2024, Volkswagen Brand Director Ashish Gupta responded by stating that while there are currently no plans to revive the iconic car, it could be a possibility in the future.

Revival plan

Potential revival formats for Volkswagen Polo

Gupta hinted that potential formats for a Polo revival could encompass an SUV or EV model. However, bringing back the hatchback in its original form might not be viable due to Volkswagen's shift toward the India 2.0 strategy. This strategy is in line with the brand's worldwide focus on the premium segment, and has been successful with popular models like the Taigun compact SUV and Virtus sedan.

New platform

Concentration on the MQB-A0-IN platform

Globally, Polo has advanced into its sixth generation but remained as a fifth-generation model in India. Volkswagen is currently concentrating on the heavily localized MQB-A0-IN platform that supports models like Taigun and Virtus. For reference, this platform is also used for the new-generation Polo in emerging markets such as Brazil. This is hinting at a potential direction for future models on our shores.

Strategy

Volkswagen and SKODA's India 2.5 strategy

Volkswagen and SKODA are developing their India 2.5 strategy, which includes updated versions of KUSHAQ/Taigun and SLAVIA/Virtus to launch in 2025. These models, which boast a top Global NCAP safety rating in their respective segments, are anticipated to receive feature enhancements including an ADAS suite and a 360-degree-view camera. This strategy is in line with the brand's ongoing commitment to focus on the premium segment in the Indian market.

Commitment

Volkswagen's commitment to electric vehicles in India

Volkswagen also plans to concentrate on electric vehicles (EVs) in the Indian market. At the Annual Brand Conference 2024, it unveiled the ID.4 all-electric SUV, which is expected to launch on our shores later this year. However, the company may not enter the sub-4-meter SUV segment, aligning with its global strategy to focus on the premium category. This move signifies a shift toward sustainable mobility solutions for the German automaker in India.