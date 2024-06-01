Next Article

Maruti Suzuki announces price cut on AGS models in India

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has declared a price cut of ₹5,000 on several cars in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup, effective from today. The models impacted include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis. The company's official statement did not reveal the exact reason for this decision, but emphasized its aim to make AGS variants more affordable.

Price cut

Details of the price reduction

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced, "The Company today announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models. The company has reduced the prices by ₹5,000 across various models." By lowering prices, the company wants to attract more customers to its AGS vehicles, possibly increasing sales in a competitive market.

Mechanism

Understanding AGS technology

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is an automatic transmission technology that was introduced by Maruti Suzuki in 2014. It combines the benefits of manual and automatic gearboxes, automating gear shifts and clutch control electronically without driver intervention. The system comprises an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that is operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. It intelligently assesses driving conditions and adjusts automatic gear shifts to enhance performance.