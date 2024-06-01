Next Article

Most of these sales were domestic

Mahindra reports 31% growth in car sales this May

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:04 pm Jun 01, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Homegrown automaker Mahindra has announced a significant sales growth of 31% in May 2024, selling a total of 44,283 units. The majority of these sales were domestic, with a reported figure of 43,218 units. Commercial vehicles also played a substantial role in this success, contributing to the domestic sales with an impressive figure of 19,826 units sold.

New launch

XUV 3XO contributes to sales success

The company's recent launch, the XUV 3XO, has seen over 2,500 units delivered to customers since its introduction in the Indian market. Currently, only mid-spec trims of XUV 3XO are being delivered. Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra's Automotive division stated, "We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year." He also mentioned the overwhelming response for XUV3XO, with bookings hitting the 50,000 mark within an hour.

Information

A look at the rivals

In India, the Mahindra XUV 3XO takes on rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. Variants of the XUV 3XO priced between ₹10-13.5 lakh (ex-showroom) are currently being delivered.

Product expansion

Mahindra introduces new variant to XUV700 line-up

In addition to the success of the XUV 3XO, Mahindra has also expanded its product line with a new variant of the XUV700 - the AX5 Select. This mid-range variant is priced at ₹16.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a skyroof, a large 10.24-inch infotainment panel, and a push-button start/stop function. The AX5 Select is available in a seven-seat layout, making it an attractive option for larger families or groups.