Mahindra XUV700 EV spotted testing: Check design and features

By Akash Pandey 02:23 pm Mar 30, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Mahindra is set to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle (EV) market with several new models on the horizon. The first of these, the XUV700 Electric, is poised to compete with Tata Motors's stronghold in the EV sector. In the latest development, fresh spy shots courtesy RushLane have revealed the complete design of the upcoming model, which is likely to go on sale as the XUV.e8.

Design details of XUV700 Electric

The design of the XUV700 EV will closely mirror its internal combustion engine (ICE)-based counterpart, the XUV700, to minimize development and production costs. However, the front end of the XUV.e8 will feature a unique full-width LED light bar extending vertically up to the bumper and a closed-off grille. A completely new headlamp design is also expected for the premium electric SUV.

The EV will also get aerodynamic wheels

The side view of the XUV.e8 will reflect that of its ICE equivalent, but with a new set of aerodynamic alloy wheels. Rear modifications include a full-width LED light strip and an updated bumper. The vehicle may also feature EV-specific badges such as copper-colored accents seen on the XUV400 EV, an updated Mahindra logo, and exclusive color options.

More spacious than the ICE counterpart

The XUV.e8 will be slightly larger than its ICE counterpart, measuring 4,740mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,760mm tall. The wheelbase will be around 2,762mm. It will be 45mm longer, 10mm wider and 5mm taller than the ICE model, with a wheelbase gain of 7mm. Along with these minor changes in dimensions, Mahindra's INGLO platform promises optimal space utilization for a more spacious interior.

Innovative features inside the SUV

The XUV.e8 is set to introduce several first-in-segment features. A standout feature will be a triple integrated screen setup, spanning the entire width of the dashboard. This setup merges the infotainment screen, the instrumentation, and an exclusive screen for the front passenger. Additional features will include ventilated seats in both front and rear, a panoramic sunroof, a high-end sound system, and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and connected car technology.

Powertrain and charging capabilities

The entry-level variants of the XUV.e8 are expected to be equipped with a 60kWh battery pack and a single motor with a front-wheel-drive setup. The top-tier variant will offer all-wheel drive with a dual-motor setup and an anticipated battery capacity of 80kWh. The performance of the XUV.e8 is predicted to outshine that of the existing ICE model with an estimated range of around 400 to 450km. Both AC and DC fast charging options will be available with the SUV.