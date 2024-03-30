Next Article

Aceman EV will offer two battery options, with a range of up to 400km

MINI Aceman EV revealed in leaked renders: Check design, features

By Akash Pandey 01:51 pm Mar 30, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Images of the MINI Aceman, an electric crossover, have surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling at the Beijing Motor Show on April 24. The Aceman will be a new addition to BMW-owned MINI's lineup, fitting between the compact three-door Cooper and the larger Countryman. This release is part of a significant revamp by MINI across its entire range, which includes offering both electric and petrol options for the MINI Cooper 3-door hatchback.

Design details

Aceman's design mirrors 2022 concept

The exterior design of the Aceman EV closely resembles the Aceman concept introduced in 2022. Leaked images suggest a premium John Cooper Works (JCW) variant, featuring larger alloys, low-profile tires, and racing-inspired decals. In terms of size, the Aceman seems significantly larger than the Cooper hatchback. It will be 192mm longer, 23mm wider, and 130mm taller.

Innovative interior

It will feature a circular OLED touch interface

The interior of the Aceman will showcase MINI's innovative round touchscreen, marking the first circular OLED touch interface in a production car. Traditional toggle switches and steering wheel buttons for media functions, drive modes, and cruise control will be retained. This combination of modern technology with classic design elements is a key feature of the new electric crossover.

Powertrain details

Aceman to offer two battery options

Under the hood, the Aceman will employ an extended version of MINI's Spotlight Architecture, similar to the new electric Cooper SE hatchback. It will offer two battery pack options— 40kWh and 54kWh—powering a single motor mounted on the front axle. This motor can generate either 183hp or 218hp. The exact range of the upcoming EV is yet to be revealed but speculation suggests a potential range of up to 400km with these battery sizes.