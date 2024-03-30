Next Article

The Xiaomi SU7 offers Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities

Xiaomi's maiden EV costs Rs. 25L and boasts 700km range

By Akash Pandey 12:20 pm Mar 30, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Xiaomi made a significant leap into the automotive industry with the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV), the SU7. The company has now disclosed the official pricing and delivery dates for its all-electric sedan. Available in three different variants, the Xiaomi SU7 is priced starting from CNY 215,900 (approximately Rs. 25 lakh). Currently up for pre-orders in 29 Chinese cities, deliveries for this EV are expected to commence by late April.

Off to a flying start

50,000 bookings made within half an hour

The unveiling of the SU7 marks a significant shift for Xiaomi, previously known primarily for its consumer electronics products. The EV has witnessed an overwhelming response, with 50,000 bookings made within just 27 minutes, according to the company. Despite being a newcomer in the competitive Chinese EV market, Xiaomi's aggressive pricing strategy has allowed it to compete with established rivals such as BYD Seal, BYD Han, Xpeng P7i, Deepal SL03 and Nio ET5.

Vehicle specifications

Xiaomi SU7 is larger than Tesla Model 3

The Xiaomi SU7 has an impressive road presence. It is 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm wide and 1,455mm tall, along with a wheelbase of 3,000mm. The dimensions of the SU7 EV surpass those of the Tesla Model 3 across all parameters. Tesla's EV comparatively measures 4,720 x 1, 848 x 1,442mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,875mm. The Xiaomi SU7 also boasts a storage capacity of 105 liter in the frunk area and an impressive 517 liter in the trunk.

Variants

Top-spec Max Performance variant utilizes a 101kWh battery

The Xiaomi SU7 comes in Standard, Pro and Max Performance versions. The Standard trim is equipped with a 73.6kWh BYD-sourced LFP Blade battery, with a range of 700km. It uses a single electric motor generating 295hp/400Nm. Next is the Pro model, housing a 94.3kWh battery with a range of 830km. The top-spec Max Performance variant utilizes a 101kWh battery, with a dual-motor setup generating 663hp/838Nm. Xiaomi claims a range of 800km for this premium trim.

Cost breakdown

Models and pricing strategy

The base model of the Xiaomi SU7 EV is priced at CNY 215,900 (nearly Rs. 25 lakh). This makes it cheaper than a Tesla Model 3. The Pro model offers a higher range and is priced at CNY 245,900 (approx. Rs. 28 lakh). The top-tier Max Performance variant employs a dual-motor setup and is priced at CNY 299,900 (around Rs. 35 lakh).