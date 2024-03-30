Next Article

JLR plans to launch electric Range Rover Sport in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 30, 202412:05 am

What's the story Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to introduce an electric version of the Range Rover Sport later this year. This move is part of the company's ambitious strategy to launch six new electric vehicles (EVs) globally by 2026. The plan, initiated three years ago under the Reimagine transformation strategy by ex-CEO Thierry Bollore, is now being carried forward by current CEO Adrian Mardell.

Strategy

CEO shares updated electrification strategy

Mardell recently shared details about an updated electrification strategy. He stated, "We talked about six Land Rovers by 2026. The reality is we're likely to have six JLR products by 2026." The revised plan aims to provide more time for development and adapt to shifts in consumer demand. This new approach underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality electric vehicles.

Future models

JLR's upcoming electric models and platforms

The updated strategy will first introduce models like the Range Rover EV and Range Rover Sport EV, built on the MLA platform. Two compact SUVs, possibly electric versions of Range Rover Evoque and Velar, will be constructed on the new EMA platform shared with Tata Avinya. Post-2026 plans include electric versions of Discovery Sport and Defender. For Jaguar, two electric models are planned for 2026: a four-door GT and a high-end SUV.

Business continuity

CEO reassures no disruption in company operations

Mardell reassured that the change in electrification strategy would not disrupt company operations. He stated, "We're a little slower than we said three years ago. That really isn't a business challenge for us today, for those other dynamics in the marketplace, and we're fully committed to the macro schedule. Every product will be electrified by the end of the decade."

EV specifications

JLR reveals details on upcoming EV performance and production

While JLR has not disclosed performance figures for its upcoming EVs, it revealed that the soon-to-be-launched Range Rover Sport EV will offer performance similar to a V8. All models will come with 800V charging hardware, enabling charging speeds of up to 270kW. The Range Rover EV will be produced at the Solihull plant alongside existing hybrid versions, initially using batteries from an external supplier before transitioning to packs manufactured at Tata Motors's new Somerset gigafactory.