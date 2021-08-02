2021 MINI Cooper Convertible (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

MINI Convertible is priced at Rs. 44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India

Convertibles may not seem to be ideal for a country like ours but in hindsight, they are the perfect way to enjoy our varied landscapes. In India, not many automakers offer a convertible but MINI is one of the few that does and its recent update of the entire Cooper range includes the Convertible (facelift). We tested the car recently and here's our review.

Exteriors

The car gets a bigger front grille and refreshed headlamps

The MINI Convertible (facelift) has received extensive updates to its design, giving it a sportier look. The front section bears the biggest change with the new hexagonal grille along with refreshed LED headlamps, which also include the fog lamps. The front bumper is altered while the wheel arch surrounds are new. The taillamps with the Union Jack motif also look attractive.

Interiors

The interiors come with distinctive design touches

The interiors feature a distinctive circular theme which is central to the appeal of a MINI. The quality of materials on offer is very impressive and the updates include a new multifunctional steering wheel, a touchscreen console as well as a digital instrument cluster. The LED light ring around the center console is also attractive. The overall space is decent for two passengers.

Features

From a head-up display to an electrically foldable roof

The MINI Convertible (facelift) is well equipped. It comes with features like an 8.8-inch touchscreen unit, a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, leatherette/cloth upholstery, and a rear-view camera. It also offers ambient lighting, cruise control, a head-up display, and a Harman Kardon audio system. The roof is electrically operated and takes 18 seconds to fold down.

Performance

The car feels fast and is fun to drive

Under the hood, there is a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine which, paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, develops 192hp/280Nm. The car feels fast and is fun to drive but the driving experience is suitably enhanced with the top down. It feels remarkably agile and the steering feedback is very sharp. Wind buffeting and road noise is also surprisingly low.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

Despite being brought in via the CBU route, the prices have been kept reasonably competitive as the MINI Convertible is priced at Rs. 44 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes it the most affordable convertible in India and also one of the most fun cars that you can buy in this price range. It is also our choice in the MINI range for its unique appeal.