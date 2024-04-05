Next Article

What's the story Mahindra is currently offering substantial cash discounts on its popular Scorpio-N SUV. The top-spec Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x4 variants are available with a cash discount of ₹1 lakh. Meanwhile, the Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x2 AT variants and petrol-AT variants come with a cash discount of ₹60,000. The current price range for the Scorpio-N is between ₹13.60 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The discounts apply to both manual and automatic versions of the 7-seater Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x4 variants. The cash discount also extends to the 6- and 7-seater configurations of the Z8 and Z8L diesel 4x2 AT variants, as well as the petrol-AT variants. However, no corporate offers or exchange bonuses are available on any variant of the Scorpio-N model.

The Scorpio-N model offers two engine options: a robust 203hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a powerful 175hp, 2.2-liter diesel engine. Both engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. While rear-wheel drive is standard for the Scorpio-N, a four-wheel drive option is available for the diesel variant.

Although the Scorpio-N doesn't have an exact competitor in terms of price and positioning, it does face competition from vehicles such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.