Next Article

Amaze leads the discounts with up to ₹83,000 off

Get up to ₹83,000 discount on Honda cars this month

By Akash Pandey 07:38 pm Apr 04, 202407:38 pm

What's the story Honda has announced substantial price reductions across its entire line-up in India this month. The Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate models are now available with attractive deals. The Amaze leads the discounts with up to ₹83,000 off, followed by the City model offering reductions of up to ₹71,500. Lastly, the Elevate model is available with discounts reaching up to ₹19,000.

Amazing discounts

Honda Amaze Elite Edition now more affordable

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition is now more affordable with a range of benefits. These include a ₹30,000 special edition benefit, a ₹20,000 special corporate scheme discount, a ₹3,000 corporate discount, a ₹6,000 exchange bonus, a ₹4,000 loyalty bonus and a ₹20,000 cash discount. The S and VX trims of the Amaze are available with benefits of up to ₹53,000 while the entry-level E variant has discounts worth up to ₹43,000.

Deals on City sedan

Significant discounts on City models

Honda City's Elegant variant is now available with up to ₹71,500 off. This includes a cash discount of ₹20,000, loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, exchange bonus of ₹6,000 and corporate discount of ₹5,000 along with a special edition discount worth ₹36,500. The ZX variant offers discounts up to ₹45,000 while other variants have received benefits worth up to ₹35,000. The Honda City e:HEV is available with a cash discount of ₹65,000.

Savings on SUV

Elevate SUV is available with ₹10,000 cash discount

The Elevate SUV, despite having the least discounts among all Honda cars, still offers benefits totaling up to ₹19,000. These include a ₹10,000 cash discount, ₹4,000 loyalty bonus, and a ₹5,000 corporate discount. These benefits are available across all variants of the Elevate. The SUV is equipped with the same 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine as the City model and comes with either a 6-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission.