Ford reveals electric pickup truck for Pikes Peak hillclimb

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:49 pm Jun 01, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Ford is set to participate in the upcoming Pikes Peak hillclimb event with a newly unveiled electric pickup truck. The company has been hinting at this "EV demonstrator" since March, and recently revealed that the vehicle can generate an impressive 2,722kg of downforce at speeds of 241km/hr. This innovative vehicle was developed in collaboration with STARD, and features unique aerodynamics including a large goose-neck wing and a substantial rear diffuser.

A successor to Ford's SuperVan 4.2

The electric SuperTruck Demonstrator shares design similarities with Ford's previous model, the SuperVan 4.2. The latter also featured a large wing and an aggressive aerodynamic kit that aided in navigating the course's 156 turns. The SuperVan 4.2 was powered by a triple-motor setup that produced 1,400hp, although specific capabilities of the new model have not been disclosed by Ford yet.

Ford's second electric demonstrator

The SuperTruck Demonstrator is Ford's second electric demonstrator, following the F-150 Switchgear released earlier this year. The F-150 Switchgear was built in partnership with RTR and based on the production Lightning platform. It featured enhancements for off-road capability including skid plates, composite body panels, as well as a new suspension system. As the event approaches, Ford is expected to reveal more details about the SuperTruck Demonstrator.

Pikes Peak hillclimb: A showcase for electric vehicles

The 102nd running of the Pikes Peak hillclimb event is scheduled for June 23. The SuperTruck Demonstrator will be driven by Romain Dumas, who currently holds the record for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. However, Ford isn't the only automaker showcasing an electric vehicle at this event. A modified Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also set to tackle the hillclimb course later this month.