MG5 is one of the best-selling models for MG Motor in Europe

MG Motor and JSW reveal bold EV strategy for India

By Pradnesh Naik 10:06 am Mar 22, 202410:06 am

What's the story JSW Group and MG Motor have unveiled their forthcoming electric vehicles (EVs) at a grand event in Mumbai. This move is part of their bold strategy to penetrate the Indian market with new-age green vehicles. The showcased models, the MG4 hatchback and the MG5 station wagon, have already gained recognition in global markets. Could the British marque be planning to launch them on our shores?

MG4 showcases automaker's commitment to affordable electric mobility

The MG4, the first fully electric hatchback from MG Motor, takes design cues from its sports car range. Its distinctive features include streamlined headlamps, uniquely designed fog lamp casings, a latticed lower grille, and a sculpted bonnet. The side view is marked by sporty alloy wheels and body-matching door handles. At the back, the MG4 sports arrow-like wraparound taillamps and a full-width LED light strip.

Performance and charging capabilities of the MG4

The range-topping MG4 EV Trophy Extended Range version houses a 77kWh battery pack that is paired with a dual motor setup. The EV delivers 242hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The e-hatchback has a claimed range of 520km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in roughly 6.1 seconds. Using a standard 7kW fast charger, it takes about 10.3 hours to charge from 10% to 100%, while a 150kW charger can accomplish this in just 39 minutes.

MG5 Electric Estate: A fusion of classic and modern elements

The MG5 EV exhibits a relaxed profile with hallmark features reminiscent of classic estate cars. It is available in two global variants, both powered by a 61.1kW battery pack that can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes using a 150kWh public rapid charger. The SE Long Range model has an estimated range of 402km, while the Trophy Long Range version can cover approximately 378km.

Plush interiors and cutting-edge features

The MG4 and MG5 both boast plush interiors and a wide array of cutting-edge features. They come equipped with ADAS, with the former offering more features than the latter. A variety of remote functions and connectivity options are accessible through the MG iSmart app, available for both models. These advanced features significantly enhance the driving experience, making these vehicles an exciting possible addition to India's electric vehicle market.