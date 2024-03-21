Next Article

The upcoming XUV.e8 is essentially an all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra, Adani Total Energies partner to boost EV charging infrastructure

By Pradnesh Naik 06:11 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story Mahindra has announced a strategic alliance with Adani Total Energies E-Mobility (ATEL), a subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited, to set up a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) charging network throughout India. The objective of this partnership is to ensure easy access to the charging grid for Mahindra's clientele and promote electric mobility solutions across the country.

Over 1,100 EV chargers across India for Mahindra customers

Patrons of Mahindra's sole electric car available in the Indian market, the XUV400 Pro, will now benefit from over 1,100 EV charging stations spread across the country. Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra, expressed that this collaboration is pivotal in strengthening the EV charging framework. He further mentioned that they are actively engaging with various partners to expand the EV landscape and accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles.

Carmaker's ambitious leap into the EV market

Mahindra is gearing up for an ambitious leap into the EV market, having launched its exclusive electric vehicle platform in August 2022. The firm disclosed plans to roll out five electric cars in India, all built on a fresh modular platform called INGLO. The first vehicle in line will be the XUV.e8, followed by XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09.