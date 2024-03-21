Next Article

CRETA is one of Hyundai's best-selling cars in India

Hyundai issues recall for these popular models in India

By Pradnesh Naik 05:54 pm Mar 21, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has issued a recall for 7,698 units of its pre-facelifted CRETA SUV and VERNA sedan models in India. The recall is due to a potential complication with the electrical oil pump controller. The vehicles in question are those fitted with the 1.5-liter, inline-four, naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with the CVT gearbox, manufactured between February 13, 2023, and June 06, 2023.

About the defect

Electrical oil pump helps with lubrication and cooling

The potential complication is rooted in the electrical oil pump controller of previous-generation CRETA and VERNA. An electrical oil pump uses an electric motor to circulate oil throughout the engine and transmission to offer lubrication and cooling. Oil reduces friction between moving parts in the engine and transmission, preventing wear and tear. It also absorbs heat generated by the engine and carries it away to the radiator for cooling.

Hyundai's request

Hyundai encourages owners to reach out to dealerships

Owners of the affected models are encouraged to reach out to their local Hyundai dealer or dial Hyundai's customer care center at 1800-114-645 to verify if their vehicle is part of the recall. If so, owners are strongly advised to have their vehicles inspected without delay. This proactive step is taken with the aim of ensuring optimal performance of the recalled vehicles.