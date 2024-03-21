Next Article

Ather Energy delays electric bike launch to 2027: Here's why

By Pradnesh Naik 05:31 pm Mar 21, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Ather Energy, a prominent EV maker, has announced a delay in the launch of its first electric bike. The company now plans to introduce the e-bike within the next three to five years, according to Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather. This is a shift from their initial 2019 announcement, which projected a launch by 2024. The delay is attributed to factors like the pandemic, changes in FAME 2 subsidy, and the introduction of new products.

About the bike

The upcoming e-bike will debut sometime between 2027 and 2029

Ather Energy's inaugural electric motorcycle is now expected to hit the market between 2027 and 2029. The forthcoming e-bike is predicted to be a sporty commuter model with performance capabilities matching 150cc petrol-powered offerings. By the time it is released on our shores, it's anticipated that the electric vehicle market will be self-sustaining and not reliant on subsidies. The projected price for Ather's upcoming e-bike stands at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

Ather's e-bike will see intense market competition

Upon its debut, Ather's electric motorcycle will face stiff competition from existing models in the market such as Tork Kratos R and Matter Aera. The Revolt RV400 is also expected to offer a more affordable alternative in this segment. In addition, Ola Electric, the primary rival of Ather, is developing four electric bikes. They were unveiled at Bharat GP 2023 and one of them will likely launch by the end of 2024.