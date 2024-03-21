Next Article

Volkswagen ID.4 features an all-LED lighting setup

Volkswagen to soon enter India's EV market with ID.4

By Pradnesh Naik 03:24 pm Mar 21, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Volkswagen is preparing to launch ID.4 as its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) in India. The car will debut in the last quarter of 2024. The sporty all-electric SUV will be introduced as a Completely Built Up (CBU) model and will initially be available in a single variant. The news was shared by the automaker at the Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference in India.

Design

Sneak peek into Volkswagen ID.4: Top highlights

The Volkswagen ID.4 was first showcased in India in April 2023, highlighting the premium GTX version. It has a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille with an illuminated 'VW' logo, projector LED headlights, skid plates, 21-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights with a 3D cluster design. It also sports prominent GTX badges. Inside, the EV has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options.

Performance

Performance stats of the EV

The EV comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and a large 82kWh battery pack, capable of providing a driving range of up to 500km on a single charge. The setup develops a maximum power of 299hp and peak torque of 499Nm. It can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in just over six seconds, while its top speed is electronically capped at 180km/h. Globally, the electric SUV is available with various powertrain options including single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions.