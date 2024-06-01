Next Article

It will have a length of around 4,200mm

Kia Clavis found undergoing road tests in India: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:31 pm Jun 01, 202412:31 pm

What's the story South Korean automaker Kia Motors, has been seen road testing its new addition, the Clavis SUV, in India. The vehicle is expected to be unveiled in late 2024 and launched in early 2025. Sharing the same platform as the popular Kia Sonet, the Clavis is anticipated to fit between the Sonet and Seltos models in Kia's lineup. This move aims to expand Kia's presence in India where it already enjoys success as a four-wheeler manufacturer.

Insights

Design elements and features

The test vehicle was seen draped in a thick black cloth, a standard practice to prevent design leaks. However, the silhouette of the Clavis suggests a boxy shape with an estimated length of around 4,200mm. The SUV's design features will include vertically stacked projector headlights with LED units, vertical LED DRLs, high-mounted stop lamps. and brake lamps placed in the bumper. The appearance will bear resemblance to Kia's top-end electric vehicle, the EV9.

Performance

A look at the powertrain options

The Clavis SUV will be equipped with roof rails and large windows. It will also feature a fresh set of four-spoke alloy wheels. The car is tipped to be available with both petrol and EV powertrains. Engine options may include a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-liter diesel mill, and possibly a naturally-aspirated petrol unit from the Seltos or Sonet models. Transmission choices may vary based on the fuel variant chosen.