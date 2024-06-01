BMW Skytop concept car is preparing for limited production
BMW's Skytop Concept car is ready for homologation and might be manufactured in limited quantities as early as 2025, according to company executives. The vehicle, based on the 8 Series and powered by the M8's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine tuned for 635hp, takes cues from the Z8 model. BMW's Design Director Adrian van Hooydonk discussed potential production plans, suggesting a very limited run akin to that of the 3.0 CSL, which saw only 50 units produced.
Skytop concept car: A potential instant classic
Van Hooydonk believes the limited production approach could turn Skytop into a dream car and an instant classic. He stated, "The headlamps, the tail-lights, they're new. They're as slim as we could possibly make them. But we know they could be homologated. If we do it, I think we should do it." He added, "Then I think that would make some sense. Then it becomes a dream car. There's no need to turn it into a big series production car."
High demand expected
BMW M CEO Frank van Meel also shared his views on potential production of the Skytop Concept car. He referred to it as a "test balloon" and suggested that if there's enough demand, it can be built. Van Meel expressed optimism about the market response, stating, "It is a little bit like a test balloon. You show the cars, and if there's enough demand, it can be built. I think the demand is quite high. So probability is quite high."