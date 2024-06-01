Next Article

BMW Skytop concept car is preparing for limited production

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Jun 01, 202411:40 am

What's the story BMW's Skytop Concept car is ready for homologation and might be manufactured in limited quantities as early as 2025, according to company executives. The vehicle, based on the 8 Series and powered by the M8's 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine tuned for 635hp, takes cues from the Z8 model. BMW's Design Director Adrian van Hooydonk discussed potential production plans, suggesting a very limited run akin to that of the 3.0 CSL, which saw only 50 units produced.

Design elements

Skytop concept car: A potential instant classic

Van Hooydonk believes the limited production approach could turn Skytop into a dream car and an instant classic. He stated, "The headlamps, the tail-lights, they're new. They're as slim as we could possibly make them. But we know they could be homologated. If we do it, I think we should do it." He added, "Then I think that would make some sense. Then it becomes a dream car. There's no need to turn it into a big series production car."

Market response

High demand expected

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel also shared his views on potential production of the Skytop Concept car. He referred to it as a "test balloon" and suggested that if there's enough demand, it can be built. Van Meel expressed optimism about the market response, stating, "It is a little bit like a test balloon. You show the cars, and if there's enough demand, it can be built. I think the demand is quite high. So probability is quite high."