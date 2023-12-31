BMW, MINI to launch these cars in India in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 10:16 am Dec 31, 202310:16 am

The 2024 BMW 5 Series features adaptive LED headlamps as standard (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW and MINI have big plans for India in 2024, with four new models set to hit the market. The all-new BMW 5 Series and its electric counterpart, the i5, will be launched alongside the new-generation MINI Cooper and Countryman. This follows a busy 2023 for BMW, which saw the debut of the X1 and 7 Series, as well as updates to the X5 and X7 full-size SUVs.

New-generation BMW 5 Series and i5 are on the cards

The upcoming BMW 5 Series is slated for a late 2024 release, with prices starting at around Rs. 70 lakh. It will be roomier and comfier than its predecessor, boasting a twin-screen setup with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. The new 5 Series will offer 48V mild-hybrid technology as well as plug-in hybrid options. The all-electric i5 is expected to be priced between Rs. 90 lakh and Rs. 1 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) once launched.

The MINI Cooper SE and Countryman coming in early 2024

MINI is set to launch the Cooper SE electric hatchback in early 2024 at an estimated price of Rs. 58 lakh. Built on a custom EV platform developed by Spotlight Automotive (a joint venture between BMW and Great Wall Motor), the EV sports a unique circular 9.4-inch OLED infotainment screen. MINI Countryman is expected to arrive in mid-2024 with prices starting at around Rs. 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), featuring a roomier cabin and Level-2 ADAS safety features.

There will be various powertrain options for the Countryman

The new MINI Countryman will be available with electric, turbo-petrol, and diesel powertrains in international markets. We expect the 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol and all-electric models to arrive in India. The electric version comes in two configurations: the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Countryman E (204hp/250Nm) and the dual-motor, four-wheel-drive Countryman SE All4 (313hp/494Nm). Both are equipped with a large 66.45kWh battery, offering a range of 462km and 433km, respectively. However, it's still unclear which electric variant will be introduced in the Indian market.