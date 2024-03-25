Next Article

It will be manufactured in Ingolstadt, Germany

Audi sets sights on new entry-level electric vehicle for 2027

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:19 am Mar 25, 202410:19 am

What's the story Audi, the esteemed German luxury car maker, is currently working on a fresh entry-level electric vehicle (EV), slated for a 2027 release. The company's CEO, Gernot Dollner, revealed to Autocar UK that this forthcoming EV will be positioned beneath the Audi Q4 E-Tron in their product range. The official name for this new model is yet to be decided, but it could possibly be A2 or Q2.

Production and naming strategy for Audi's upcoming EV

The anticipated EV is set to be manufactured in Ingolstadt, Germany. It appears that Audi has adopted a naming system where even numbers are allocated to its electric cars, while odd numbers are assigned to models powered by internal combustion engines. Considering the current popularity of SUVs, the name Q2 seems a probable choice for this new vehicle.

Audi's innovative concept for future entry-level e-car

Dollner characterized the future entry-level electric car as a "wonderful and unique independent vehicle concept." The new model might incorporate Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, although a final verdict on this aspect of the vehicle's design is still pending. More information about the battery specifications, range, and power output will be disclosed in due time.

Audi's game plan to stand out in the EV market

The launch of this new entry-level EV is integral to Audi's strategy to compete with rising Chinese EV manufacturers. This initiative aligns with statements made by Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume last year. He admitted that Audi had lagged behind its competitors due to software complications and affirmed that the company would hasten its development of electric vehicles.