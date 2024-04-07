Next Article

Scorpio range saw a remarkable YoY growth of 72%

These were the top-selling Mahindra cars this March in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:48 pm Apr 07, 202402:48 pm

What's the story Mahindra, a leading SUV manufacturer, has reported a substantial increase in its sales for March 2024. The company successfully sold 40,631 units during this period. This figure represents a significant rise from the previous year's sales of 35,976 units. Consequently, the company experienced a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 13%. However, compared to February 2024's sales of 42,401 units, there was a slight month-on-month (MoM) decrease of 4%.

Scorpio leads Mahindra's sales

The Scorpio model range, including the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, emerged as the top performer for Mahindra in March. The company reported impressive sales of 15,151 units for this model range. This figure signifies a remarkable YoY growth of 72% from the 8,788 units sold in March 2023. Despite a slight MoM decrease overall, the Scorpio range has shown significant growth.

Bolero and XUV700 contribute to sales

The Bolero range, including the Bolero Neo, followed the Scorpio with sales of 10,347 units last month. This figure marks an increase of 8% from the previous year and a marginal MoM growth of 2%. The XUV700 and Thar, also significantly contributed to Mahindra's sales with respective unit sales of 6,611 and 6,049. These popular SUVs recorded YoY sales increases of 29% and 21%, respectively.

XUV300 witnesses significant sales decline

In contrast to the success of other models, the XUV300 experienced a considerable sales drop in March 2024. Mahindra sold only 2,027 units of this car during the period. This figure indicates a substantial YoY sales decline of 60% and a MoM decrease of 51%. Despite the overall growth in sales for Mahindra, the XUV300's performance fell short.

Mahindra's XUV400 and Marazzo models struggle

Mahindra's sole electric car, the recently revamped XUV400 EV Pro range, posted sales of just 350 units this March. This figure signifies a massive YoY decrease of 82%. Additionally, the Marazzo recorded sales of a mere 51 units. This number represents a drastic drop of 90% from the 490 units sold in March 2023, indicating significant struggles for these vehicles.