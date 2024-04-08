Next Article

Toyota's model based on eVX will also be delayed

Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV's launch delayed due to technical issues

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:35 pm Apr 08, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki's highly anticipated eVX SUV, also known as YY8, has experienced a delay in its launch, due to complications with battery supply and software. The production commencement, originally scheduled for September 2024, has now been postponed until at least February 2025. This delay is expected to affect the planned export of the eVX SUV to Europe and Japan, which was initially set for late 2024.

Market impact

Delayed launch impacts global EV market

The postponement of the eVX SUV's launch coincides with a period of slowed growth in the global electric vehicle market. Suzuki, which was banking on the debut of YY8 in Europe's competitive EV market, will also experience repercussions from this delay. Maruti Suzuki will serve as a significant export hub for the YY8, with an estimated 75-80% of the projected output of 150,000 units intended for foreign markets.

Development difficulties

Challenges and commitments in EV software development

The delay in YY8's development cycle underscores the challenges inherent in EV software development, because of the complexity of electric powertrains and advanced features. It also highlights the necessity for continuous updates and innovation. Maruti Suzuki is committed to entering the EV market fully prepared on both product and distribution fronts, hence it has chosen to postpone production by several months to ensure a smooth product launch.

EV strategy

Maruti Suzuki's future plans for electric vehicles

Maruti Suzuki plans to sell its electric vehicles through its NEXA outlets, indicating that Toyota's EV based on eVX, may also see changes in its launch schedule. The company has outlined a long-term strategy to introduce six electric vehicles in India by FY31, covering various segments from hatchbacks to SUVs. It is projected that approximately 15% of Maruti Suzuki's sales by the end of the decade will be electric vehicles.

Future releases

Upcoming releases and market competition

Following the eVX SUV, Maruti plans to launch the YMC MPV and an electric hatchback based on the eWX concept, which was shown at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023. This move aligns with Hyundai's introduction of its Creta EV and Mahindra's launch of a series of Born Electric vehicles. Despite having a diversified product portfolio of over 24 models, Maruti is also preparing for the release of all-new Swift and Dzire models in upcoming quarters.