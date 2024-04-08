Next Article

By Mudit Dube 04:25 pm Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors has announced discounts and benefits for its Punch EV model. This is the first time that the popular electric car is receiving discounts since its debut in January this year. Savings of up to ₹50,000 are specifically applicable to the top-tier Punch EV Empowered +S LR ACFC variant. The price range of the Punch EV extends from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹15.49 lakh.

The discounts offered by Tata Motors include cash savings and insurance benefits. However, these discounts are not uniform across all cities and depend on the stock availability of the Punch EV model. Prospective buyers are advised to consult their local dealer for precise details about the discounts and benefits available in their specific area.

Ahead of the Punch EV's launch on January 17, Tata dealerships across India stocked up on the high-end Empowered +S LR variant. To clear the leftover stock, dealerships are offering a flat ₹20,000 discount along with additional insurance benefits and dealer margin-based discounts, totaling up to ₹50,000. Most Tata dealerships still have several units of this trim in their inventory. It is estimated that each Tata showroom has around five to 10 units of this variant.