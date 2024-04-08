Next Article

Astor gets 2 engine choices

MG Motor raises prices of select Astor variants in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:09 pm Apr 08, 2024

What's the story MG Motor has implemented a price adjustment across its model range, with the Astor mid-size SUV experiencing a uniform price rise of ₹20,000. This change especially applies to the Sharp Pro 1.5 MT Ivory, Sharp Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Sangria, and Savvy Pro 1.5 CVT Ivory, variants of the Astor. Interestingly, prices for entry-level and top-end trims in India remain unchanged.

A look at the prices

Despite the recent price adjustment, Astor's pricing continues to span from ₹9.98 lakh to ₹17.90 lakh (ex-showroom prices). This range applies across all five distinct variants of the MG Astor: Sprint, Shine, Sharp Pro, Select, and Savvy Pro. The new pricing structure is effective immediately, and applies to all future purchases of these specific trims.

MG Astor offers variety in color choices

The MG Astor offers customers the opportunity to personalize their vehicle with a choice of six vibrant colors. These include Starry Black, Havana Gray, Glaze Red, Candy White, Aurora Silver, and a unique combination of Candy White with a Starry Black roof. This variety allows customers to add a personal touch to their vehicle, while enjoying the quality and competitive pricing that MG Motor is committed to delivering.

Multiple engine options are available

MG Astor runs on a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 138hp/220Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 108.5hp/144Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox.