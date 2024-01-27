Ola Mobility expands e-bike taxi service to Delhi, Hyderabad
Following a successful pilot program in Bengaluru, Ola Mobility has launched its e-bike taxi service in Delhi and Hyderabad. The company plans to roll out 10,000 electric two-wheelers in these cities over the next two months, creating India's largest e-bike fleet. Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi said, "Electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space," adding their e-bike taxi initiative aims to serve one billion Indians.
E-bike taxi fares and expansion plans
Starting at just Rs. 25 for 5km, Ola's e-bike taxi fares increase to Rs. 50 for 10km and Rs. 75 for 15km. The company believes its e-bike service will be the most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commuting within the cities. Ola Mobility plans to expand its e-bike services to more markets throughout the year. It plans to establish a widespread charging network in all markets it operates in to serve its passengers through nationwide electrification.
Pilot program success and future prospects
Since September 2023, Ola Mobility's pilot program has been active in Bengaluru, leading to a 40% market expansion within three months. The company has completed over 1.75 million rides and installed 200 charging stations in Bengaluru for its e-bike fleet. Bakshi said that after their Bengaluru pilot's success, they now aim for mass deployments across Delhi and Hyderabad to build a larger market for e-bike taxis in India. This initiative will also create multi-work opportunities for gig-economy workers.