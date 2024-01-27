Fares announced

E-bike taxi fares and expansion plans

Starting at just Rs. 25 for 5km, Ola's e-bike taxi fares increase to Rs. 50 for 10km and Rs. 75 for 15km. The company believes its e-bike service will be the most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commuting within the cities. Ola Mobility plans to expand its e-bike services to more markets throughout the year. It plans to establish a widespread charging network in all markets it operates in to serve its passengers through nationwide electrification.

Future strategy

Pilot program success and future prospects

Since September 2023, Ola Mobility's pilot program has been active in Bengaluru, leading to a 40% market expansion within three months. The company has completed over 1.75 million rides and installed 200 charging stations in Bengaluru for its e-bike fleet. Bakshi said that after their Bengaluru pilot's success, they now aim for mass deployments across Delhi and Hyderabad to build a larger market for e-bike taxis in India. This initiative will also create multi-work opportunities for gig-economy workers.