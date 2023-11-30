Ola introduces UPI payments for cab rides: How it'll work

By Pradnesh Naik 04:46 pm Nov 30, 2023

Ola's cab services are available in over 110 cities in India (Photo credit: Ola Cabs)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the popular ride-hailing app will soon enable users to make UPI payments to drivers directly through the app. Initially launching in Bengaluru, the feature is set to expand across India by December. Aggarwal tweeted, "Revamping digital payments experience in @Olacabs rides. You'll be able to use UPI to pay the driver directly through the Ola app just like UPI is used daily."

How will the new payment feature work?

Starting next week, Bengaluru-based Ola users can pay their drivers directly via UPI through the app or by scanning a QR code displayed on the driver's dedicated app. Aggarwal's tweet also highlighted that over two million Ola drivers will join the millions already using UPI for daily transactions. The nationwide rollout of this feature is anticipated by the end of December.

Ola's expansion into other services

Besides incorporating digital payments for cab rides, Ola has been enhancing its app with various features and services. The company recently teamed up with ONDC to offer food delivery services through its platform, utilizing Ola's cab drivers as last-mile delivery agents for items like medicines, apparel, and groceries. Additionally, the Ola app enables customers to purchase and make payments for Ola electric scooters as well.