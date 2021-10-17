'The Batman' trailer: Robert Pattinson's darkest avatar against the Riddler

The main trailer of The Batman has been unveiled at the DC FanDome event Saturday. This time it's Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, or Batman, against the Riddler in the much-anticipated Warner Bros. movie. Directed by Matt Reeves, this superhero film will undoubtedly be one of the darkest and most violent releases in the cinematic universe for the caped crusader. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Riddler's face hidden throughout the 'The Batman' trailer

However, the trailer does not reveal much about the film's plot. The trailer starts with the sequence of a restaurant in Gotham City where police arrest the Riddler (played by Paul Dano), who leaves a question mark art in his coffee cup. Moreover, The Batman director keeps the Riddler's face hidden in the trailer, most likely to come up with some shock element.

Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell's characters take center stage

The new trailer of The Batman gives us a glimpse of Gotham City and teases action-packed sequences in the film. Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman and actor Colin Farrell's Penguin characters also take the center stage apart from Pattinson's character in the movie. When it comes to Batman's voice in the trailer, it's quite low-key, but his aura does promise a fierce battle in the movie.

Who all portrayed Batman onscreen earlier?

Also, with the release of the movie's trailer, we got an extensive look at the Pattinson starrer so far. To note, the comic character of Batman has been memorably portrayed on the silver screen by more actors than any other superhero ever. Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck are a few, who have stepped into the shoes of this iconic comic book character.

'The Batman' release date: Film release scheduled for March 4

The ensemble cast of The Batman also includes actors Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Jayme Lawson in important roles apart from Kravitz, Farrell, Dano, and Pattinson. Produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, the film is slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The Batman, to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, is a reboot of the Batman movie franchise.