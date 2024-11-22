'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' maintains pace; collects ₹236.15cr after Day 21

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:34 am Nov 22, 202411:34 am

What's the story The Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again is nearing the end of its third week in theaters. The film has earned around ₹15 crore in its third week, taking its total collection to around ₹236.15 crore by the end of 21 days. Despite clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was released on the same day and has now overtaken Singham Again's earnings, the film continues to do decently at the box office.

Box office battle

'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': A box office comparison

Singham Again, which was released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been making major strides at the box office. Despite its stellar ensemble and larger-than-life setup by Rohit Shetty, trade analysts expected it to perform even better considering its big budget and star cast. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (₹240cr total haul) started outperforming Singham Again in its second week despite a smaller budget.

Daily earnings

'Singham Again' daily earnings and future prospects

On Wednesday, Singham Again made around ₹1.65 crore, followed by ₹1 crore on Thursday. This takes the movie's total collection so far to ₹236.15 crore. The film is now up against The Sabarmati Report which has been minting in the range of ₹1 crore every day since its release and could witness better footfalls now that it has been declared tax-free in states like Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.