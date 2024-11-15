Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Lucky Baskhar', a multilingual film, has been a steady performer at the box office, raking in ₹60.13 crore in 15 days.

The film's earnings varied across languages, with the Telugu version contributing the most.

Despite a dip in collections after the 11th day, the film maintained a decent theater occupancy, particularly during night shows. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Lucky Baskhar' box office

'Lucky Baskhar' remains steady; collects ₹60.13cr in 15 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:38 pm Nov 15, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in key roles, has crossed the ₹60 crore mark at the box office. The film collected an estimated ₹59.25 crore net across India in its first two weeks of release. On its 15th day (Thursday), it added around ₹1.1 crore to its earnings, taking the total to ₹60.35 crore net for all languages combined. It now faces competition from Matka and Kanguva.

Occupancy trends

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed fluctuating theater occupancy rates

The film witnessed mixed theater occupancy on its 15th day. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 22%, with the maximum attendance registered during night shows at 33.63%. The Tamil version, on the other hand, witnessed a better overall occupancy of 31.31%, peaking at night with a rate of 41.64%. The Malayalam version had an overall occupancy rate of 22.32%, with night shows attracting the most viewers at 34.23%.

Initial success

'Lucky Baskhar' enjoyed a steady 1st week at box office

In its opening week, Lucky Baskhar raked in a whopping ₹41.1 crore net across India. The film's earnings were split across languages with the Telugu version contributing ₹25.33 crore, Tamil adding ₹4.88 crore, Malayalam chipping in with ₹10.84 crore, and Kannada contributing a meager ₹0.05 crore to the overall collection.

Continued success

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed significant growth in 2nd week

The film's success continued into the second week with a remarkable increase in collections. On the ninth day, it earned ₹2.75 crore net across all languages. The collections witnessed a major jump on the 10th and 11th days, earning ₹5.15 crore and ₹5.5 crore respectively. However, it dipped from the 12th day onward with collections falling to ₹1.75 crore, ₹1.6 crore, and finally settling at an estimated ₹1.10 crore on the 15th day (Thursday).