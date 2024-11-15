Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slight delay on its opening day, 'Kanguva' made a strong debut at the box office, earning close to ₹40cr worldwide.

The film marks the return of Suriya and director Siva, and is being screened globally in eight languages.

The film marks the return of Suriya and director Siva, and is being screened globally in eight languages.

With a war theme that shifts between two timelines, the film features Suriya in dual roles and also stars Disha Patani, Deol, and others.

'Kanguva' hit theaters on Thursday

'Kanguva' slightly underperforms; earns ₹16.67cr on Day 1

What's the story The much-awaited action film Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has taken a phenomenal start at the box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film raked in a whopping ₹16.67cr across all languages on its first day. The strong numbers indicate that the audience's response has been positive, probably due to Suriya's star power and Deol's riveting performance.

'Kanguva' overcame technical issues to achieve box office success

Despite early morning shows being delayed by nearly an hour due to technical issues, Kanguva still managed to perform well at the box office. Early reports suggest the film earned close to ₹40cr worldwide on its first day in theaters. This strong debut indicates a promising run for Kanguva at the box office, with the initial days expected to be driven by Suriya's loyal fanbase. Notably, advance booking trend was slightly better with around ₹18cr Day 1 haul.

'Kanguva' marks significant milestones for Suriya and director Siva

Kanguva is special as it marks Suriya's return to the silver screen after two years. It also marks director Siva's comeback after the disappointing performance of his last film, Annaatthe. Despite all the pressures, Kanguva has stayed true to its theme of being a war film that shifts between two timelines—the present and the past.

'Kanguva' is now screening in 8 languages worldwide

Kanguva is being screened in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. The film stars Suriya in dual roles as Francis Theodore and Kanguva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam (aka Natty), KS Ravikumar (aka KSR), Yogi Babu (aka YB), Redin Kingsley (aka RK), and Kovai Sarala.