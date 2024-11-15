Summarize Simplifying... In short Cardi B, along with other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, endorsed Kamala Harris for free, even covering her own expenses.

'Didn't get a dollar...': Cardi on her Kamala rally appearance

What's the story American rapper Cardi B has publicly denied getting paid for her appearance at a rally for Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in the recent US Presidential election. The clarification comes after conservative commentator Candace Owens asked if she was paid for her participation. "I didn't get paid a dollar and that's on my three," Cardi B responded, referring to her three children as proof of her honesty.

Cardi B covered own expenses for Harris's rally

Not only did Cardi B not get paid, but she also paid for her own expenses for the event. She revealed she personally paid for her glam and travel expenses. "You know damn well I'll argue you down about politics FOR FREE," she further emphasized. Cardi B was among a slew of A-list celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Megan Thee Stallion, who openly endorsed Harris. Despite the star power, Harris lost the election to Donald Trump.

Cardi B's speech at Harris's rally amid technical difficulties

During the rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cardi B gave a rousing speech despite a teleprompter glitch. She compared her own experiences to those of Harris, saying, "Like Kamala Harris, I've been the underdog, underestimated, and had my success belittled." "Women have to work 10 times harder and still face questions about how we achieved success. I can't stand a bully but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one."

Oprah Winfrey and Megan Thee Stallion also denied payment claims

The allegations against Cardi B come on the heels of similar claims about other celebrities who campaigned for Harris. Oprah Winfrey recently shot down rumors that she was paid $1 million to host a celebrity town hall for Harris, saying they were "not true" and that she "was paid nothing - ever." American rapper Stallion was also accused of being paid a whopping $5 million for her July campaign trail appearance, which she has yet to address.