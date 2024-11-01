Why Rajpal Yadav apologized over Diwali video
Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav has apologized on social media after a controversial video he posted about Diwali. In the original video, Yadav had appealed to his followers to not burst firecrackers on the festival. After receiving flak, an apology video was posted on Instagram where he explained his intention wasn't to belittle the joy of Diwali or hurt anyone's sentiments. The original post had been deleted soon after being uploaded.
'My aim was not to reduce the happiness of Diwali...'
Along with his apology video, Yadav wrote in Hindi, "I apologize from the bottom of my heart. My aim was not to reduce the happiness of Diwali... Diwali is the festival of happiness and light for us, and making it beautiful for everyone is our real festival." "Lots of best wishes and love to all of you; let's make this Diwali special together."
Yadav's controversial video and its implications
On October 27, Yadav shared a video appealing to people, asking them not to burst firecrackers during Diwali. He proposed the Hindu festival could be celebrated without fireworks and emphasized how loud sounds can scare animals. The video stirred controversy among his followers, prompting his apology. The timing of his apology, however, comes as his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases. Was it to avoid any controversy around the movie's release? Notably, comments on his recent Instagram posts remain off.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' hit theaters on Friday
Yadav's latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vijay Raaz, and Sanjay Mishra along with Yadav himself hit screens on Friday. The horror-comedy is the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. Interestingly, Yadav is the only actor to have featured in all three films of this franchise.