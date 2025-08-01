'Son of Sardaar 2' review: Ajay can't save unfunny comedy

Son of Sardaar 2 stars a large ensemble comprising Ajay Devgn , Mrunal Thakur , Neeru Bajwa, Ravi Kishan , Vindu Dara Singh, and the late Mukul Dev. A standalone sequel to Son of Sardaar, the film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, struggles to make you laugh. It's partly engaging, yes, but it is marred by overused jokes and filled with forced meta references and cameos.

Plot Will Jassi's lies catch up to him? Set in Scotland, SOS2 stars Devgn as Jassi, who decides to help Pakistani citizen Saba (Roshni Walia) get married to her boyfriend, Goggi (Sahil Mehta). Goggi's father, Raja (Kishan), is a patriot, so Jassi pretends to be Saba's father, a war-hero, while Rabia (Thakur) pretends to be Saba's mother. However, his lies are exposed, and Raja is enraged. Can Jassi save his fake family?

#1 Film tries too hard to impress you Both the trailers of SOS 2 were shockingly lukewarm, and if they disappointed you, you would know what to expect from the film. Random situations, flimsy scenes, jokes (if you can call them that) and repetitive storytelling techniques are stitched to extract "humor," but mostly, nothing works. After a point, the movie begins to simply grasp at straws.

#2 How does it fare in comparison to the first part? While the first part wasn't exceptional either, at least it had chartbuster music and seemed to revel in its silliness. SOS 2, however, takes itself too seriously and cannot choose between its dramatic and comedic tones. SOS 2 doesn't know where to put a full stop, and with lackluster music and a middling script, it plods through its 147-minute runtime, offering few laughs.

#3 Another lead pairing that makes you uncomfortable Thakur (33) is paired opposite Devgn (56) in yet another instance of a senior A-lister endorsing a problematic age gap. Their pairing looks jarring, and it is awkward to see Devgn play a role that would have worked better for a younger actor. He tries to bring back the charm of the Golmaal films, but without inventive writing, everything falls apart.

#4 Bollywood's comedy drought continues Bollywood is starved for good comedies, and SOS2 does nothing to help the cause. Nearly everybody overacts; the makeup, in some scenes, is borderline hideous, and the plot, in places, can be confusing. Moreover, several fine, experienced actors (Sanjay Mishra, Sharat Saxena) are tragically wasted because their characters are either completely unnecessary or lack depth. Nobody is marked safe from this crass comedy.

#5 Saving grace: Kishan completely sells his character Kishan, as a wealthy, powerful, gun-wielding man who won't take no for an answer, is a delight to watch and does his best to keep the film afloat. He finds able support from Dev and Singh, and the trio give the movie some of its most engrossing moments. If only every character were as memorable and delightful!

#6 Dev and Singh keep you watching Bajwa has a brief appearance but leaves a memorable impact despite her role's brevity. Additionally, Dev and Singh make for a delightful pair; even though the jokes fail them, they constantly try to keep the material working. The film has stunning sets and cinematography, and Arora provides every actor ample space to shine, even though the cast is so crowded.