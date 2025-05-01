What's the story

Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, Vaani Kapoor, and Amit Sial, is a direct sequel to Raid (2018).

Well-performed and thrilling in parts, the drama is undone by its long-drawn-out, convoluted, and extremely exhausting narrative.

Its wry humor and performances uplift the writing, but the messy execution mars the overall experience.