OTT: Where to watch Aaman-Rasha's 'Azaad' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The Hindi drama Azaad, starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan in their debut roles, hit theaters on Friday.
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is set in the 1920s India. It combines an emotional story with India's historical battle for independence.
Per reports, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film for its post-theatrical release.
However, the streamer has yet to announce its OTT premiere date.
Trailer insights
'Azaad' features a captivating narrative
Azaad has an emotionally powerful storyline.
The plot revolves around a unique black horse, Azaad, and its importance in the life of Vikram (Ajay Devgn), a rebel leader.
As the film progresses, Govind (Aaman) begins to care for the horse and his relationship with the loyal animal triggers a transformative journey during India's fight against colonial rule.
Production details
'Azaad' ensemble cast and production team
Azaad features a star-studded cast including Devgn, Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra.
The film has been co-produced by Abhishek Nayyar and Kapoor.
Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor are also part of the production team with Pashan Jal as an associate producer.
The screenplay and story have been written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Chandan Arora.