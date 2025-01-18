What's the story

The Hindi drama Azaad, starring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan in their debut roles, hit theaters on Friday.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is set in the 1920s India. It combines an emotional story with India's historical battle for independence.

Per reports, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film for its post-theatrical release.

However, the streamer has yet to announce its OTT premiere date.