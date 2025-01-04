What's the story

Ishaan Khatter is excited to return to Bollywood in 2025 after earning laurels for his role in the English-language series The Perfect Couple.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said he is looking for an entertaining commercial film.

"After my first two projects, my next couple of years were all post-pandemic years... My first love is theatrical cinema and in 2025, I can't wait to get back to it," he said.

He also spoke about his upcoming show, The Royals.