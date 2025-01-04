'Delicious new world': Ishaan Khatter teases Netflix series 'The Royals'
Ishaan Khatter is excited to return to Bollywood in 2025 after earning laurels for his role in the English-language series The Perfect Couple.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said he is looking for an entertaining commercial film.
"After my first two projects, my next couple of years were all post-pandemic years... My first love is theatrical cinema and in 2025, I can't wait to get back to it," he said.
He also spoke about his upcoming show, The Royals.
'The Royals'
Khatter teased a 'delicious new world'
Khatter said, "It's a delicious new world because it's definitely unexplored not only in the mainstream sense but this kind of a contemporary take on royals has not been done."
The series also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Zeenat Aman and is produced by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.
It will stream on Netflix soon.
Hollywood journey
Khatter's Hollywood debut in 'The Perfect Couple'
Speaking about his Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple, Khatter called it a "new kind of character for a South Asian actor."
He said, "You've never seen a young Indian male actor shown in that light in a big Hollywood project. So, it was definitely new ground... It was lovely to get that reaction from people."
Audience reaction
Khatter's experience and audience response in Hollywood
Khatter found his Hollywood experience "comfortable" and "natural," stressing that the creative process is universal.
He was especially touched by the pride shown by audiences from the subcontinent.
"What was wonderful was the audiences and people around me, especially from the subcontinent...I saw them feeling more pride than even I did, and it filled my heart."