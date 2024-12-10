Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix offers a variety of thrilling heist-themed projects.

Highlights include 'Lift' with Kevin Hart as an art thief, 'Red Notice' featuring a cat-and-mouse game between Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and 'Army of the Dead' where Dave Bautista robs a zombie-infested casino.

Other notable series are 'Kaleidoscope', 'Money Heist', 'Lupin', 'The Green Glove Gang', 'Bank Under Siege', and the docuseries 'This is a Robbery', each offering unique twists on the heist genre. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Best heist movies and shows on Netflix

'Lupin,' 'Kaleidoscope': Don't miss these Netflix projects about heists

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Dec 10, 202412:30 am

What's the story Heist movies and shows are the perfect cocktail of action, swindling, fast cars, stylish getaways, mind-boggling plans, and breakneck action. Very few genres come close to the sense of immense thrill we get out of such projects. After all, who doesn't love a good heist? From stealing $500 million worth of gold mid-air to foiling the world's most powerful security for a big payday, here are some exhilarating Netflix projects based on heists.

#1, #2

'Lift' and 'Red Notice'

Kevin Hart's Lift fits the bill extremely well. Hart plays Cyrus Whitaker, the leader of art thieves on a mission to steal $500 million worth of gold mid-flight. The film also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Yun Jee Kim, and Viveik Kalra. Also don't forget to check out Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds's Red Notice, which follows Nolan (Reynolds), the world's most wanted art thief trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with an elusive mastermind known as The Bishop (Gadot).

#3, #4

'Army of the Dead' and 'Army of Thieves'

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead gives the heist genre a unique twist by adding zombies to the mix. The plot takes place six years after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, with just 32 hours remaining before a nuclear strike. A billionaire hires mercenary Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) to steal $200 million from an abandoned casino vault. The thrilling prequel, Army of Thieves, delves into what was happening in the rest of the world during this zombie crisis.

#5, #6

'Kaleidoscope' and 'Money Heist'

Kaleidoscope was a global rage when it was released and follows a unique structure: you can watch the series in any order! IMDb describes the plot as, "Centered around the largest heist ever attempted, the vengeance and betrayals that surround it." It stars Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle. Another must-watch is the popular series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), where thieves named after international cities wear Salvador Dali masks while taking Spain's finance centers hostage.

#7, #8

'Lupin' and 'The Green Glove Gang'

Lupin, starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, is a gripping series about a man out for revenge on the family that framed his father for theft. IMDb describes The Green Glove Gang as, "After a failed robbery, a gang of 3 noble thieves: Zuza, Kinga and Alicja hides in a quiet nursing home. While the police are on their heels, the gang continues their activities at the center, giving its elderly residents a second youth." It has two seasons.

#9, #10

'Bank Under Siege' and 'This is a Robbery'

Bank Under Siege, which arrived on Netflix on November 8, features Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza, and Hovik Keuchkerian, among others, and is directed by Daniel Calparsoro. It's a dramatic retelling of a real heist that happened in Barcelona in 1981. True crime lovers will also love This Is a Robbery, a four-part docuseries about one of the biggest unsolved art heists in American history that happened at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990.