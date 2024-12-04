Summarize Simplifying... In short Sean Penn, renowned actor and political activist, criticized the Academy Awards for their lack of courage, only showing interest in exceptions like The Florida Project and Emilia Perez.

Despite his critique, he commended the controversial Trump biopic, 'The Apprentice', for its boldness.

Penn, who recently received a lifetime achievement award, encouraged diversity of opinion and behavior in his acceptance speech. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sean Penn spoke at the Marrakech Film Festival

Sean Penn slams Academy for 'cowardice': Here's why

By Tanvi Gupta 06:12 pm Dec 04, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Two-time Academy Award winner Sean Penn has slammed the Oscars for not having the courage to embrace diverse forms of expression. He spoke about it during a press conference at the Marrakech Film Festival on Tuesday (local time). "The Academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the bigger world of expression," he said, according to Variety.

Oscar views

Penn expressed limited excitement for the Academy Awards

Penn, famous for Mystic River and Milk, was not too keen on the Academy Awards. He cited The Florida Project, I'm Still Here, and Emilia Perez as exceptions that interest him. "So I don't...get very excited about what we'll call the Academy Awards [except for] when a film like The Florida Project, or I'm Still Here, or, you know, Emilia Perez, of the things that are likely to happen this year."

Film praise

Penn praised the controversial Trump biopic 'The Apprentice'

While slamming the Oscars, Penn also praised Ali Abbasi's controversial biopic The Apprentice, which depicts President-elect Donald Trump. Although not anticipated to create a dent this awards season, Penn hailed the movie saying, "When something sneaks through, it's to be celebrated." "It's jaw-dropping how afraid this [so-called] business of mavericks is of a great film like that," he added.

Career highlights

Penn's political activism and lifetime achievement award

Penn, a well-known political activist and critic of Trump's policies, was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Marrakech Film Festival on Sunday. He took this opportunity to urge people to be politically incorrect. "Around the world [there is] this demand for diversity—but not diversity of behavior and not diversity of opinion or language," he told the audience.