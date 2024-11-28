Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan are set to star in Guy Ritchie's upcoming crime series, a drama revolving around two feuding London families and a 'fixer'.

The series, written by Ronan Bennett and directed by Ritchie, is a production of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

By Isha Sharma 10:31 am Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed actors Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan have joined the cast of a new Paramount+ series. The untitled show is a collaboration between filmmaker Guy Ritchie and writer Ronan Bennett. Originally conceived as a spin-off of the Showtime series Ray Donovan under the working title The Donovans, it has now been reimagined as an independent series. Production is underway in London with a 2025 premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The series revolves around two feuding London-based families with global businesses and a devoted 'fixer' assigned to protect one family. Hardy will essay Harry Da Souza, a professional conciliator for the Harrigan family. Brosnan will play Conrad Harrigan, the head of a successful Irish crime family in London, while Mirren will play Maeve Harrigan, Conrad's wife and the matriarch of the Harrigan family.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, was excited about the casting. He said, "Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie's new global, original series." "Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett's creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount+."

The upcoming one-hour gangster drama series is a production of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Bennett writes the entire series while Ritchie directs it. Both also serve as executive producers, along with Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Hardy himself, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.