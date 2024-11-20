Summarize Simplifying... In short A NYC priest, Gigantiello, lost his job after a controversial music video was filmed in his church and an investigation revealed financial misconduct.

Sabrina Carpenter shot 'Feather' music video in NYC church

Due to Sabrina Carpenter, NYC priest loses his job

By Tanvi Gupta 12:47 pm Nov 20, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, a New York City priest, has been relieved of his duties at the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Williamsburg. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced the decision after an investigation into several cases of mismanagement. Gigantiello first drew ire in November last year for permitting pop star Sabrina Carpenter to shoot her music video for Feather inside the church.

Investigation

Provocative scenes in 'Feather' sparked controversy

Church officials initiated an investigation following the release of the music video for Feather in 2023, which was filmed inside the church. The video sparked controversy due to its provocative scenes. Feather—a track known for its poignant lyrics and haunting melody—explores themes of freedom, self-expression, and personal transformation. The inclusion of bold imagery in the video drew attention, leading to concerns from church authorities about its potential clash with the sacred nature of the church.

Statement

Bishop Robert Brennan announced Gigantiello's removal

Bishop Robert Brennan said, "I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel - Annunciation Parish." "In order to safeguard the public trust, and to protect church funds, I have appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the Parish."

Apology

Gigantiello's response and further investigation

Previously, Gigantiello had apologized over the music video controversy, saying his intention was to "strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and the parish." However, the incident prompted a deeper probe into Gigantiello's activities. It was found that he had made unauthorized financial transfers to Frank Carone, a former aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams now under federal investigation for corruption charges.

Misconduct

Gigantiello's financial misconduct and the church's cooperation

The internal church investigation also found that Gigantiello had used a church credit card for personal expenses and transferred $1.9 million in parish funds to bank accounts associated with Carone. While Carone's law firm repaid $1 million of these funds with interest, Brennan said Gigantiello neither sought approval for these transactions nor documented them properly. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn has expressed full commitment to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations related to this matter.