Bicher was ordered to pay a fine of $2.2 million

How this self-proclaimed 'Wolf of Airbnb' duped New York landlords

What's the story Konrad Bicher, a 32-year-old man from Florida, who dubbed himself the "Wolf of Airbnb," has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison. Bicher was also ordered to pay a fine of $2.2 million. The sentence was handed down by Judge Lorna G. Schofield in Manhattan federal court, for defrauding New York City landlords of $1 million in rent from 2019 to April 2022. He also duped a federal pandemic-relief government program.

History

Bicher pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2023

The convicted fraudster declined the opportunity to speak at his sentencing. Bicher had previously pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge a year ago. Prosecutors revealed that Bicher operated at least 18 Manhattan apartments as "mini-hotels," and used the pandemic as an excuse not to pay landlords over $1 million in rent.

Allegations

Bicher accused of exploiting pandemic relief and tenant protections

Bicher also obtained government-guaranteed loans via a program, designed to offer relief to small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors accused him of falsely claiming coronavirus-related hardships to fight lawsuits from landlords. They further alleged that Bicher lied about his residency and use of the units, thus benefiting from tenant protections offered in New York City while actually residing in Florida and traveling for leisure.

Comparison

'Wolf of Airbnb' reference to 'Wolf of Wall Street'

Bicher had bragged to media and friends that he was the "Wolf of Airbnb," a reference to the Wolf of Wall Street, a memoir by ex-stockbroker Jordan Belfort who served prison time for financial crimes. US Attorney Damian Williams commented on Bicher's self-proclaimed title, stating, "But as today's sentence underscores, those who partake in such callous and fraudulent conduct will answer for their crimes, no matter their self-given title."