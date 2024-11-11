Summarize Simplifying... In short The creators of the 'A Quiet Place' franchise, Beck and Woods, are eager to explore more stories within its universe, potentially through an international lens.

In other news, their new suspenseful film 'Heretic', starring Hugh Grant, is now playing in theaters.

The 'A Quiet Place' series, directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, has been a hit so far. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'A Quiet Place' franchise will grow in the coming years

'A Quiet Place' franchise aims for international expansion

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Nov 11, 202402:00 am

What's the story The creative minds behind the hit film franchise A Quiet Place, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, recently opened up about the future of their apocalyptic universe. Speaking to MovieWeb, the duo praised Michael Sarnoski's work on the latest installment, A Quiet Place: Day One. Beck lauded Sarnoski's talent for building on their original idea in a "maximalist" fashion.

Franchise expansion

Beck and Woods envision 'A Quiet Place' from international perspective

Beck and Woods are thrilled at the prospect of more storytelling in the A Quiet Place universe. "We feel excited just to see the franchise continue, but there's so many stories you could tell," Beck said. He added, "The one thing that we think hasn't been tapped into yet is kind of the international lens of the events...and that'd be exciting whether it's through a film or maybe a TV series."

New release

Beck and Woods's new film 'Heretic' is now in theaters

Apart from A Quiet Place, Beck and Woods also spoke about their new film Heretic. The movie, written and directed by the duo, is a suspenseful feature that touches upon a variety of subjects with a hint of humor. It is headlined by Hugh Grant. Coming back to A Quiet Place franchise, the first and second parts were directed by John Krasinski and headlined by Emily Blunt.