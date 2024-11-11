Summarize Simplifying... In short Marvel's Kevin Feige has big plans for the MCU, including the integration of Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, after the success of their 2024 hit film.

Additionally, Feige is keen on introducing Miles Morales, the Black Spider-Man, into the live-action MCU and assures fans of their commitment to Blade, played by Mahershala Ali.

These developments are set to unfold after the next two Avengers installments, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kevin Feige spoke about the future of several important characters

What's next for Deadpool, Wolverine, Miles Morales in the MCU

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Nov 11, 202412:30 am

What's the story Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased the possibility of new characters entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Speaking to Omelete, he spoke about the future of Deadpool, Wolverine, other X-Men characters, Miles Morales (Spider-Man), and Blade. "The X-Men are an important part of that [MCU] future," Feige said.

Upcoming narrative

X-Men's MCU entry to follow 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars'

Feige hinted that X-Men's inclusion in the MCU would happen after the next two Avengers installments, Doomsday and Secret Wars. They are being directed by the Russo Brothers with Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom. "When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative." "This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen, be it the story until then and beyond."

Character integration

Feige plans to bring Deadpool and Wolverine into the MCU

Feige also expressed interest in bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in the MCU. This comes after the success of Shawn Levy's Marvel buddy comedy movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which became 2024's highest-grossing R-rated film. The only challenge is figuring out where these characters will fit in the existing narrative and "how fast."

Character plans

Miles Morales and Blade's future in the MCU

Feige also revealed plans to bring Miles Morales, a Black Spider-Man who made his debut in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, into the live-action MCU. About Blade, he promised fans that they are committed to the character and Mahershala Ali's version of him. "We're committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's version of him. You're updated on what's going on. But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU," Feige said.