Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work during the pandemic, has been appointed as the brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism.

He joins the ranks of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh who promote international tourism.

In addition to this, Sood is preparing for his directorial debut with the film 'Fateh', set to release in 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonu Sood to promote Thai tourism

Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism

By Isha Sharma 05:03 pm Nov 10, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood, has been appointed as the official brand ambassador and advisor for Thailand tourism. Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced the appointment, issuing a certificate designating Sood as the "Honorary Tourism Advisor" for the country. In this role, he will provide guidance on marketing and public relations strategies to promote Thai tourism in India.

Personal connection

Sood's first international trip was to Thailand

Sood took to social media on Sunday to express his gratitude for the appointment. He wrote, "Honored and humbled at being appointed as the Brand Ambassador and Advisor for Tourism, Thailand." "My first international trip was to this beautiful country with my family and in my new role, I am excited to advise and promote the country's stunning landscapes & rich cultural heritage."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Sood's post here

Celebrity endorsements

Sood joins elite group of celebrity tourism ambassadors

Sood's appointment joins him with an elite list of celebrities who promote international tourism. This includes Shah Rukh Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Dubai, and Ranveer Singh, who has promoted Switzerland. Sood's humanitarian work during the pandemic has won him universal admiration and the title of "Nation's Hero." He has provided food, education, and medical care to those in need.

New venture

Sood's upcoming directorial debut 'Fateh'

Apart from his new role as a tourism ambassador, Sood is also gearing up for his first directorial venture with the film Fateh. The cybercrime thriller, which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10, 2025, also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. This project is another feather in Sood's cap.