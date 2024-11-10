Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Kubera' is set to release its first video glimpse on November 15, as it nears the end of production.

The movie, a collaboration between Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Kammula's Amigos Creations, will feature a musical score by acclaimed composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika Mandanna will headline 'Kubera'

Rashmika Mandanna flashes radiant smile in new 'Kubera' poster

By Isha Sharma 04:07 pm Nov 10, 202404:07 pm

What's the story The makers of Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film, Kubera, have unveiled a new poster featuring lead actor Rashmika Mandanna. In the poster, Mandanna stands against the backdrop of Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link bridge with a radiant smile. Her attire suggests she plays a character leading a grounded life, and the bag on her shoulders seemingly points toward her travel adventures. The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Dhanush, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

'Kubera' to release first video glimpse on November 15

The production team of Kubera has announced that the first video glimpse will be out on November 15. The announcement comes as the film is nearing its final stages of production and is ready to launch its promotional campaign. The movie is a joint venture between Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao's SVCLLP, along with Kammula's Amigos Creations Pvt LTD.

Devi Sri Prasad to compose music for 'Kubera'

The musical score for Kubera is being composed by the renowned musician Devi Sri Prasad. This collaboration adds another layer of anticipation for the film's release, as fans eagerly await the unique blend of Kammula's storytelling and Prasad's music. Notably, the release date is yet to be announced. Kammula has previously directed movies such as Dollar Dreams, Fidaa, Godavari, and Anand, among others.