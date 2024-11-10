Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang, who tied the knot in 2009, have parted ways due to unspecified reasons.

'We drifted apart...': Isha Koppikar on divorce from Timmy Narang

By Isha Sharma 02:38 pm Nov 10, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar has opened up about her divorce from Timmy Narang. Speaking to Bombay Times, she said the decision to part ways was mostly his. Although it was difficult for her, she respected his decision. "It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly?" "After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water," she said.

Separation details

'We just kind of drifted apart...'

When asked what led to their separation, Koppikar said, "I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart." She added, "It was his decision, he said, 'This is not working out.' And I said, 'Okay, fine.' Then we just parted ways." The actor stressed such decisions need maturity and even though it was easier for her to refuse the divorce, she didn't.

Parental concern

Koppikar criticized Narang's approach toward their daughter

Koppikar also wasn't happy with Narang's way of breaking the divorce news to their daughter, Rianna. She thought he was "irresponsible" to suddenly tell Rianna about it. "I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it," she said. However, she admitted Narang later realized his mistake and apologized for it.

Relationship history

A look at Koppikar and Narang's relationship timeline

Koppikar and Narang, who met at a gym, got married in November 2009 after dating for three years. Their daughter Rianna was born in July 2014. The couple divorced officially in November 2023. On the work front, Koppikar is known for films such as Krishna Cottage, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Qayamat, Hello, and Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, among others.