Summarize Simplifying... In short Pop star Justin Bieber is facing a hefty $380K bill for unpaid property taxes amidst rumors of financial difficulties and reckless spending.

After parting ways with his former business manager, Lou Taylor, Bieber is reportedly considering a lawsuit against her for alleged mismanagement of his wealth.

Despite his extravagant lifestyle, including private jets and lavish donations, insiders claim many in his circle don't have his best interests at heart. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Justin Bieber faces $380K tax bill

Justin Bieber slapped with $380K bill for unpaid property taxes

By Tanvi Gupta 11:30 am Oct 31, 202411:30 am

What's the story Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been slapped with a whopping bill of $380,349 for unpaid property taxes, reported Page Six. The charges are associated with his $16.6 million home in Coachella Valley, which he purchased in January 2023. Official records accessed by the US Sun show that half of the amount was due on October 12, while the rest is due by April 10 next year.

Financial troubles

Bieber's financial woes and potential lawsuit

This comes after recent reports by TMZ about Bieber's financial difficulties. The outlet reported that the 30-year-old singer is considering suing his former business managers for allegedly mismanaging his wealth. However, there's reportedly a disagreement within his team over this potential lawsuit due to claims of Bieber being reckless with his spending. An insider told the portal last week that Bieber's spending is "out of control."

Spending habits

'He spends eye-watering amounts per month...'

The same source also revealed that Bieber's monthly spending is out of limits. "He spends eye-watering amounts per month. At one point, he couldn't even get a credit card," the insider told the portal. They also claimed that several people in Bieber's circle "don't have his best interests at heart," and that he often spends on private jets, houses, and church donations.

Managerial split

Bieber's severed ties with former business manager

Notably, in May, Bieber terminated his professional relationship with former business manager Lou Taylor after 18 months with her firm, Tri Star Sports And Entertainment Group. However, a representative for Tri Star told the US Sun on Wednesday that Bieber isn't planning to sue their company. "We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this," they said.