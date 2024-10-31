Summarize Simplifying... In short Saudi Arabia has banned the screening of Indian films 'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' and 'Amaran' due to their strict regulations against nationalistic, religious, or sexual content.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:04 am Oct 31, 202411:04 am

What's the story The upcoming Bollywood films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, set to release on Friday (November 1), will not be screened in Saudi Arabia. According to Pinkvilla, the decision was taken owing to the depiction of "religious conflict" and references to homosexuality. A source revealed that Singham Again has been banned due to its depiction of the Hindu-Muslim conflict while BB3 ban is due to alleged homosexual references in Kartik Aaryan's character.

The trailers of both films, released earlier this month, hinted at their respective core premises. Singham Again's trailer, unveiled on October 7, revealed a connection to the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, with a storyline that runs parallel to its depiction. Meanwhile, the trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on October 9, did not reveal much about the theme of homosexuality, but widespread fan theories heavily point toward it.

Along with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Tamil film Amaran, featuring Sai Pallavi, has also been banned from release in Saudi Arabia. The Gulf nation has strict rules regarding Indian films, banning movies with nationalistic elements, and religious or sexual content from being screened in theaters. Notably, this isn't an isolated case as Saudi authorities regularly review films, censoring or banning those with religiously sensitive material, explicit sexuality, or themes contradicting their local customs.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the fifth installment of his Cop Universe franchise and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The movie has an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a horror-comedy headlined by Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.