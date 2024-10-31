Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Mudassar Aziz has expressed his admiration for Kareena Kapoor Khan and his desire to work with her.

Mudassar Aziz teases collaboration with Kareena Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Oct 31, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with India Today Digital, acclaimed writer-director-producer Mudassar Aziz revealed his plans to work with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Currently working on the sequel to his hit film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, he said that he has been "meaning to work with her for a very long time." "We have come very close a couple of times to working together and this time around, I'm hoping we can make it happen."

Aziz also revealed his deep admiration for Kapoor Khan, both as an actor and as a person. He said, "Bebo and I go a long way. She has a very special bond with me." "In fact, Kareena herself knows how much I admire her for her craft and the person that she is." He added that the actor is definitely on his wish list of actors he'd like to direct.

Apart from wanting to work with Kapoor Khan, Aziz revealed that he is also working on a script with an ensemble of stars and superstars. He jokingly confessed that although he had planned to write a script with just two lead actors after Khel Khel Mein, he ended up writing a film with a huge ensemble cast.

Aziz also said he would love to work with industry stalwarts like Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. He said, "I feel I want to keep working on stories so that someday we can collaborate and bring something super entertaining for our audiences." His last directorial, Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, hit theaters on August 15 and garnered appreciation after its Netflix release.